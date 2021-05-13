Xencor’s (XNCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.92 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 over the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

