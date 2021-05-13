Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 1,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

