Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $713.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

