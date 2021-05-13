XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $170.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

XPO opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

