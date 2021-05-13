Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.