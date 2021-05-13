Yalla Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,221 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 985% compared to the average daily volume of 297 put options.

YALA opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

