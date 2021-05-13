Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 52,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

