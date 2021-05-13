Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

