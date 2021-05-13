YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.87.

NYSE YETI traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.82. 3,632,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

