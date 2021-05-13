YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 54,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

