Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

