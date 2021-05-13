Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,929. The firm has a market cap of $450.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

