Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

