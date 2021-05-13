Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report sales of $93.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.60 million to $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $373.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 499,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

