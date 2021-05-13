Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gevo by 6,472.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 441,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gevo by 34,842.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 594,766 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $994.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

