Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 6,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.