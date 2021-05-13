Zacks: Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.56. 10,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

