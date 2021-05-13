Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce $316.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 434,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,235. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.