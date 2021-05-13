Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce $316.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 434,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,235. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit