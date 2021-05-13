Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OIIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 3,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.