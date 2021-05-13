Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the highest is $4.91. FedEx reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.83. 49,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

