Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFNW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 8,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

