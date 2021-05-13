Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. General Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,764,910. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 265,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

