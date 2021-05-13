Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.78. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 835,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,089. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $28.03.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

