Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce $52.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $51.25 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $58.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $224.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.88 million, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $373.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

