Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,150. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,145,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.