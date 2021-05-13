Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 54,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,812. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

