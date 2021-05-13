Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $40.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.93 million and the highest is $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $25.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 185,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 million, a PE ratio of 140.54 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

