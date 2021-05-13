Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Sell

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

