Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Hold

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

