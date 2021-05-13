Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IKTSY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.