Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

KURA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 91,966 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 730.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

