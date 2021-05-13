Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Hold

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Despite the pandemic’s adverse impact on property leasing and sales, the company’s better-than-expected quarterly results reflected the benefits from diversifying and expanding its resilient business in recent years. It benefited from diversification of business across property types, lines of business, geographic markets and client types along with technology investments, cost-management moves and strong balance sheet position. However, despite vaccine distributions and economic recovery in some part across the world, still high infection caseloads, limited business travel and substantial part of the work force remaining out of their offices, the operating challenges are likely to continue in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 27,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

