Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

CPSS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 58,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

