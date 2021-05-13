Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The firm has a market cap of $923.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $258,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

