Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to Buy

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $335.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

