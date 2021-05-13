Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Strong-Buy”

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $233.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

SITE opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,968 shares of company stock worth $5,147,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.