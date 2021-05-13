ZB Token (ZB) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $254.01 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

