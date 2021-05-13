Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

Shares of ZEAL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

