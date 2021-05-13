Zero (ZER) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $163,014.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00599266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00197245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00276910 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004257 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,994,043 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.