ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 8.9%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $35.18. 11,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 923,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,779,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $23,526,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

