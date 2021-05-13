Zloadr Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Zloadr has a total market cap of $194,706.11 and $7,350.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

