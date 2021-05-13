Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.420-4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.90. 17,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

