Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $164.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.33 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,312 shares of company stock worth $13,168,853 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

