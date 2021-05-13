Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.