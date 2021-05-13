Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,700 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

