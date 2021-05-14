-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

PLAY opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,775 shares of company stock worth $4,904,095 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

