-$0.23 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit