-$0.23 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.