$0.23 EPS Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,534. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

