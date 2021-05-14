$0.37 EPS Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848,632. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.