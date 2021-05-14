$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 16,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

